Irma legal assistance hotline winds down

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Floridians needing legal assistance on Hurricane Irma issues have one more week to seek help through a toll-free hotline.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency hotline, which operates through a partnership with The Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division and the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, will close June 15, the federal agency announced Friday.
The hotline is available for help with disaster assistance from FEMA and other federal and state agencies; landlord-tenant or foreclosure issues; replacing legal documents lost in the disaster; home repair contracts and contractors; and filing insurance claims.
Since Irma hammered Florida in September, lawyers volunteering their time on the hotline --- 866-550-2929 --- have made 2,011 referrals.
News Service of Florida