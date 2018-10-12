Jacksonville woman says family, friends are trapped in Panhandle homes

MARIANNA, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman is heading north to help her family, who she said is struggling after Michael ripped through her hometown of Marianna.

"They're all trapped in houses. They can't get out in the roads of anything," the woman said, who asked only to be identified as April. "Lots of trees blocking. They have to be cut out, basically.”

Marianna is about 260 miles away from Jacksonville and about 100 miles away from Tallahassee. It's one of the cities that American Red Cross volunteers are helping.

April said the devastation is hard to bear.

GALLERY: Photos of destruction in Marianna

“It was crazy because I grew up there my entire life since I was 7-years-old and to see buildings that had been there forever that were no longer there, it’s crazy," April said. “Its upsetting because I can’t do anything about it. Even if I were to get in my vehicle and drive right now I can’t get to them.”

April is hoping her family and friends will be safe until she can travel to Marianna over the weekend.

120 volunteers from Northeast Florida are in the Panhandle going to shelters to pass out food and water.

