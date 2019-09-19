Jerry becomes a hurricane as it nears Caribbean

Jerry strengthened from a tropical storm into a hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. advisory.

Jerry was moving quickly west-northwest toward the Caribbean islands at 16 mph, but is expected to turn toward the north and curve back to the northeast by the start of next week.

Jerry, the 10th named storm of this year's Atlantic hurricane season, was 785 miles east of the Leeward Islands late Thursday morning.

The storm could get near the northern Leeward Islands, including the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla, Friday into Saturday morning. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry will be near or north of the northern Leeward Islands Friday, pass north of Puerto Rico on Saturday and east of the southeastern Bahamas on Sunday.

It's too soon to tell if the islands will be affected, forecasters said.

Jerry is forecast to strengthen during the next day before some weakening begins this weekend.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Barbuda

Anguilla

St. Maarten

St. Martin

St. Barthelemy

Saba and St. Eustatius

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within 36 hours.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Imelda is expected to dump up to 25 inches of rain in three days over parts of eastern Texas and Louisiana, the National Weather Service says.

