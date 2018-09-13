John Gaughan flies into Florence aboard hurricane hunter aircraft

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan is aboard a hurricane hunter plane Thursday evening, flying through Hurricane Florence to get a firsthand look at its power.

Gaughan joined the Air Force Reserve's 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron's mission, taking off from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. They use a Lockheed WC-130 turboprop plane, the Air Force's version of the Navy C-130 Hercules transport plane we've often seen flying out of Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

The flight is expected to return at midnight or later, and Gaughan will have a full report on what he learned on The Morning Show.

Just before taking off, Gaughan posted a Facebook Live video.

Crews fly through the storms at 5,000 to 10,000 feet above sea level, flying through the eye of a storm four to six times to locate the low-pressure center and circulation. During each pass through the center, they release a dropsonde, which collects weather data such as surface winds and pressure on its descent to the ocean surface. This information is sent to the National Hurricane Center by satellite communication every 10 minutes.

"The Atlantic Ocean are data-sparse environments due to the lack of radar and weather balloons in those areas, and satellite data can be incomplete, so the data the Hurricane Hunters provide is vital, potentially saving lives and property," said Maj. Jeremy DeHart.

Providing data to the NHC will keep the squadron busy this week, but it's not unusual for the squadron to fly multiple storms at the same time, DeHart said. The squadron's area of operations is vast, extending from the middle of the Atlantic to just past the Hawaiian Islands, and through an inter-agency agreement, tropical weather reconnaissance is governed by the National Hurricane Operations Plan. This plan requires the squadron to support 24-hour-a-day continuous operations, with the ability to fly up to three storms simultaneously with response times of 16 hours.

Last year was the 10th busiest season on record, and the squadron flew hurricanes Katia, Jose and Irma simultaneously.

