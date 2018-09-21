Local business to bring supplies to Florence victims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Residents who wish to help those impacted by Hurricane Florence are invited to donate supplies at a collection, Friday morning.

Veteran-owned Battle Born Kustoms plans to drive an 8 ton truck to Jacksonville, North Carolina packed with supplies.

The donation event begins at 8 a.m. at the business located at 3604 Spring Park Road in Jacksonville.

The items needed are below:

Water

Baby Wipes

Pet Food

Canned Goods

Non-Perishable Protein Goods

First Aid Supplies

Cookers

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.