Hurricane

Local business to bring supplies to Florence victims

By Josh Williams - Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Residents who wish to help those impacted by Hurricane Florence are invited to donate supplies at a collection, Friday morning.

Veteran-owned Battle Born Kustoms plans to drive an 8 ton truck to Jacksonville, North Carolina packed with supplies.

The donation event begins at 8 a.m. at the business located at 3604 Spring Park Road in Jacksonville.

The items needed are below:

  • Water
  • Baby Wipes
  • Pet Food
  • Canned Goods
  • Non-Perishable Protein Goods
  • First Aid Supplies
  • Cookers

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.