Mayor urges people to know their zone, prepare for hurricane season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Six days into hurricane season, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry reminded residents to be ready.

Repairs are still being made after Hurricanes Matthew and Irma.

"We been through two of these -- two very serious ones," Curry said. "We’ve learned that we are resilient as people. Let’s just be ready. Let’s be prepared."

With no major storms on radar, now this is the time to prepare in case Northeast Florida gets hit again with tropical weather again this year.

He urges people to learn if they live or work in an evacuation zone and plan now for how to get out and where they would go. If told to evacuate, be ready to leave.

Damages to the city from Matthew and Irma totaled more than $138 million. The federal government has reimbursed Jacksonville $20 million so far for damages caused by Matthew. The city has yet to receive any reimbursement for any damages caused by Irma, and many projects are still awaiting repairs, like the docks along the downtown waterfront.

"Those docks for example are a federal government issue," Curry said. "We have to protect taxpayer dollars. The only way we will get reimbursed from the federal government is why we wait for their process on the docks."

The mayor is working with other agencies like JEA and Public Works to make sure they are ready to respond as well. JEA is also working on storm readiness and will be addressing that in the coming weeks.

