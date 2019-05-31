Must-have documents needed ahead of hurricane evacuation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While you're out shopping for items on your hurricane supply checklist during Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, which runs through Thursday, don't forget there's also storm preparation that needs to be done at home like gathering important documents in case you and family have to evacuate this hurricane season.

Here's a checklist to help you prepare and store all of the documents you made need in the event disaster strikes:

Family documents

Birth certificate or adoption certificate

Citizenship papers

Passport

Social Security card

Driver’s license

Marriage certificate

Divorce decree

Child custody or guardianship papers

Military discharge or military ID

Medical records (immunization, prescription information)

Pet records (medical, vaccination, current photo, ID chip numbers)

Financial paperwork

Loan documents

Insurance contracts — life, health, home, auto (if possible, include pictures or videos for insurance claims)

Insurance agent’s name and phone number

Real estate deeds or rental/lease agreements

Titles to property (house, car, boat)

Financial statements (retirement, investments, savings)

Legal documents

Will

Living will

Power of attorney

HIPAA documents

Trust

Name change

Letter of instruction

Make copies of your these documents and keep them in an easily accessible. The best rule of thumb is to make at least three copies of all these documents. Keep one set in a sealed plastic bag, ready to go with your hurricane supplies. Put the second set in a safety deposit box and the third set in a secured electronic storage space or at a location out of state.

Federal documents

If you've lost or misplaced any of the documents listed above, below are some phone numbers and links to help you find replacement copies.

Green cards Phone: 800-375-5283 Website: www.uscis.gov Medicare cards Phone: 800-772-1213; (TTY) 800-325-0778 Website: www.medicare.gov Military records Phone: 866-272-6272 Website: www.archives.gov/contact Passport Phone: 877-487-2778; 888-874-7793 (TTY) Website: travel.state.gov Social Security card Phone: 800-772-1213; (TTY) 800-325-0778 Website: ssa.gov U.S. Savings Bonds Phone: 844-284-2676 Website: treasurydirect.gov U.S. tax returns Phone: 800-829-1040 Website: irs.gov

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.