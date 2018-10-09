Ortega marina known as safe harbor for boats during storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Sadler Point Marina in Ortega spent Tuesday moving boats out of the water in preparation for rain and wind from Hurricane Michael.

Boaters call the marina a safe harbor for their vessels, as trees along the river provide protection from potentially damaging winds during a storm. The marina is sometimes referred to as "hurricane cove."

Just minutes away, the docks at the Florida Yacht Club are empty. Many people have moved their vessels to another marina or brought them on dry land, as the yacht club is open and exposed.

Brooks Busey, the owner of Sadler Point Marina, said the safest spot for boaters to store their vessel during a storm is on a trailer or on land.

"Leaving the boat in a wet slip is really like the worst thing you can do," Busey said. "It is going to yank on the lines. Lines chafe, it (the boat) beats up against the dock and it could sink or damage other boats."

Busey said even though Michael is expected to mostly impact the Panhandle, boaters should still prepare for any damage that could come.

If boaters choose to leave their boat in the water, they're advised to use extra line to keep the boat secure and extra fenders to protect its structure.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard set port condition X-ray for ports in Georgia and South Carolina due to the expectation of gale force winds within 48 hours. The ports and facilities will remain open to commercial traffic.

If and when port condition Yankee is set, meaning gale force winds are expected within 24 hours, all boats must have approval before moving.

