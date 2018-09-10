How to stay in touch when storms knock out power

To be ready in case of extreme weather or other weather-related crises occur, residents in Florida and Georgia are urged to prepare an emergency communications plan.

Verizon Wireless, which makes intensive preparations to maintain strong network coverage during and after storms, offers residents these tips to be safer during hurricanes:

Keep wireless phone batteries fully charged in case local power is lost well before warnings are issued.

Have additional charged batteries and car-charger adapters available for backup power.

Keep phones, batteries, chargers and other equipment in a dry, accessible location.

Maintain a list of emergency phone numbers – police, fire, and rescue agencies; power companies; insurance providers; family, friends and co-workers; etc. – and program them into your phone.

Distribute wireless phone numbers to family members and friends.

Forward your home phone calls to your wireless number if you will be away from your home or have to evacuate.

"We’ve seen that preparation is key in emergency situations, and we want to help residents communicate and stay safe before, during and after storms," said Pam Tope, Florida region president for Verizon Wireless. "We’re confident we will again provide stand-out reliability with the great work of our test teams, all of our staff and company-wide preparation."

The company also urges the following actions once a storm is on the way:

Limit non-emergency calls to conserve battery power and free-up wireless networks for emergency agencies and operations.

Send brief TXT messages rather than voice calls for the same reasons as above.

Check weather and news reports available online and on smartphone apps when power is out.

State officials also encourage people to enroll in Florida's Emergency Contact Information system, where anyone with a valid driver's license can enter up to two contacts to be notified in the event of an emergency. Those names can be accessed by law enforcement personnel nationwide, but only during times of emergency.

License holders can register or update their information at no cost on the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles website and at local driver's license and tax collector's offices.

