Preparing your car for a hurricane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The last thing you need during a hurricane is car trouble on the road -- especially if there's an evacuation. With the potential for heavy rain and tropical storm-force winds, mechanic Aaron Nelson said there are five things you want to make sure you don't overlook before you hit the road:

Make sure you have a full tank of gas. The lines at gas stations can get long and they may run out of gas. Check all car fluids, battery and tires. That includes any spare tires to make sure they have proper air pressure and plenty of tread. Checking all the engine fluids can help prevent big problems like a hose or belt breaking. Check your windshield wipers. If they are leaving streaks behind, you'll want to change them before running into the heavy downpours from a storm. Park as close to your house as possible. Take pictures of the inside and outside of your car before a storm in case you need to make a claim with insurance for damages.

Remember to never drive through standing water.

"No matter how good of shape your car is in, don't drive in standing water. You will submerge your vent, and your car will get stuck," Nelson said.





