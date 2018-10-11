School, government closures: What to know after Michael

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The most powerful hurricane on record to hit Florida's Panhandle left wide destruction and at least two people dead and wasn't nearly finished Thursday as it crossed Georgia, as a tropical storm, toward the Carolinas.

As a precaution, some public schools and government offices remained closed Thursday. Most were expected to reopen Friday.

Georgia

Camden County

Public schools

Public schools in Camden County are closed on Thursday, but were expected to resume Friday at regularly scheduled times.

County offices

All county offices are closed on Thursday. They were anticipated to reopen Friday during normal hours.

Charlton County

Public schools

Public schools in Charlton County are closed on Thursday.

County offices

All county offices are closed until noon Thursday.

Glynn County

Public schools, colleges

Public schools in Glynn County are closed on Thursday, but were expected to resume Friday at regularly scheduled times.

The College of Coastal Georgia is closed on Thursday.

County offices

County offices and the City of Brunswick were scheduled to reopen at noon on Thursday.

Travel

The Sidney Lanier Bridge closed at 6 p.m. Wednesday. It would remain closed until further notice, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Florida

Alachua County

Public schools, colleges

Public schools in Alachua County were scheduled to be in session Thursday.

The University of Florida and Santa Fe College will have classes Thursday.

County offices

All county offices in Alachua County were scheduled to be open Thursday.

Baker County

Public schools

Public schools in Baker County are closed on Thursday, but were expected to resume Friday at regularly scheduled times. The School District had already postponed homecoming events.

County offices

All Baker County and City of Macclenny offices are closed on Thursday.

Shelters

Two shelters closed Wednesday due to a decreased threat, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

Trash collection

Wednesday trash collections were pushed to Thursday, and the Thursday collection is pushed to Friday.

Bradford County

Public schools in Bradford County are closed on Thursday, but were expected to resume Friday at regularly scheduled times. The Bradford High School football game was still scheduled to occur Friday at 7 p.m.

Clay County

Public schools

Public schools in Clay County are open on Thursday. All after school activities will resume.

County offices

All Clay County offices are open on Thursday.

Columbia County

Public schools

Public schools in Columbia County are closed on Thursday. They were scheduled to reopen Friday at regularly scheduled times.

County offices

The following government offices are closed Thursday:

City of Lake City

Columbia County Board of County Commission offices and non-essential Agencies

Columbia County Court System

Shelters

Three shelters opened Wednesday. Food and beverages are to be brought as they are not provided.

South Columbia Ft. White Community Center

17579 SW State Road 47

Fort White, FL 32038

Westside Community Center

431 SW Birley Ave

Lake City, FL 32024

Winfield Community Center & Recreation Area

1324 NW Winfield St.

Lake City, FL 32055

Duval County

Public schools

Public schools in Duval County are open on Thursday.

County offices

All Duval County offices are open on Thursday.

Flagler County

Public schools

Public schools in Flagler County are open on Thursday.

County offices

All Flagler County offices are open on Thursday.

Nassau County

Public schools

Public schools in Nassau County were scheduled to be open Thursday.

County offices

All county offices in Alachua County were scheduled to be open Thursday.

Union County

Public schools

All public schools in the county are closed Thursday. Students were already going to be out of school Friday for a teacher planning day. District officials said make-up days are built into the school calendar.

County offices

Offices in Union County were expected to reopen on Thursday.

