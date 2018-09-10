Scott offers help to states as Florence looms

Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic Ocean is located southeast of Bermuda on Sept. 10, 2018.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott offered resources and assistance Monday to the governors of North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia as powerful Hurricane Florence threatened the Southeast U.S. coast.

Florida Division of Emergency Management officials have also been in contact with South Carolina, the governor’s office said.

Due to the storm, Scott waived weight requirements for emergency supply and response vehicles through Sept. 17 and put the Florida National Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission law-enforcement officers on standby to help in areas affected by the storm.

Florence is one of three hurricanes spinning in the Atlantic, and a disturbance is brewing in the northwest Caribbean Sea that is moving slowly northwest near the Yucatan Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Florence is expected to cause dangerous surf conditions and life-threatening rip currents along Florida’s Atlantic coast.

News Service of Florida