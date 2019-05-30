Scott urges hurricane preparedness at Jacksonville Ace Hardware store

Sen. Rick Scott held a news conference on hurricane preparedness in Jacksonville ahead of the start of the 2019 Hurricane Season. (Photo credit: Scott's press office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sen. Rick Scott joined Mayor Lenny Curry and several other federal, state and local officials on Thursday to urge Northeast Florida residents to prepare for hurricane season sooner rather than later.

Before heading to Tampa, Scott, who is on his first hurricane preparedness tour as a U.S. senator, stopped at the Turner Ace Hardware store on Atlantic Boulevard in Jacksonville.

“We are going to show up and we are going to do everything we can to help," Scott said.

But while help from the federal government is ready at a moment's notice, the senator said now is the time to help yourself.

"You have the opportunity to come to a place like Turner Ace Hardware and start buying your stuff tomorrow," Scott said.

Scott was making reference to Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, which starts Friday and runs through June 6. During that period of time, certain items, like batteries and generators, will be sold tax-free at stores like Ace Hardware. Shoppers can save even more by visiting their neighborhood Ace Hardware stores, where key storm supplies are 20% off throughout the month of June. The discount stacks with tax-free items.

“We’ve been bringing in trucks all week, trying to get stocked to make sure we’re prepared so that you can be prepared," said Kyle Turner, owner of the Turner Ace Hardware store.

Turner said those who wait too long may come up short.

“We do everything we can the day before the hurricane to have everything that people need, but there’s such a high volume of people coming at the last minute, it’s just impossible to do. So the only way to be sure you’re going to be able to get what you want is to have it ahead of time," added Turner.

News4Jax and Ace Hardware are helping you Build-A-Kit That Fits, so you'll have all the items needed to endure whatever the upcoming hurricane season may bring.

SHOPPING LISTS: Tax-free hurricane supplies | Printable Ace Hardware coupon

So, if you’re planning to build your own kit to keep handy at home, check out which supplies are covered as part of both the sales tax holiday and the Ace Hardware promotion.

