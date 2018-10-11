Storm surge from Michael swamps parts of Cedar Key

CEDAR KEY, Fla. - Some parts of Cedar Key were left flooded due to the storm surge from Michael.

Sandy Heckler spent much of Wednesday cleaning her garage after a deluge from the Gulf of Mexico caused flooding on her property.

"I really was not worried," Heckler said. "We were prepared."

Floodwater and debris left some streets impassable. Still, Heckler said she and her husband fared much better compared to the wrath brought by Hurricane Hermine.

"We didn't move back into our place for six weeks. So, we're not displaced at all this time," Heckler said. "We didn't lose anything. The cleanup is going to be so much better."

Many people on the island were prepared. Businesses placed sandbags at their front doors to keep the water out and some boarded their windows.

Officials in Cedar Creek said the storm surge was as high as six feet. Virgil Sandlin, the chief of police with the Cedar Key Police Department, said rainfall was definitely more of an issue than wind.

"It's been an aggravating day for the residents," Sandlin said. "We want to make sure we get all our streets cleaned and that it's safe for the people to come back to the island safely."

By Thursday, the general public should be allowed back onto the island and hopefully some of these businesses will be able to open. Officials said there were no reported injuries.

After Michael left its mark, residents who weathered the storm watched a picturesque sunset.

