System off South Florida coast becomes tropical depression

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The National Hurricane Center upgraded a tropical disturbance brewing over the Bahamas Monday afternoon to Tropical Depression 3.

While it's too close for comfort -- 120 miles southeast of West Palm Beach at 5 p.m. -- it will remain off the coast, but it will increase summer storms over central and southern Florida as it moves north on Tuesday.

The satellite image shows the system organizing Monday afternoon, with storms increasing near an area of low pressure located near Andros Island in the Bahamas.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Interactive map TD No. 3

Tropical moisture will move into the state Tuesday, boosting heavy rainfall in afternoon thunderstorms.

The bulk of the tropical moisture then shifts toward Jacksonville on Wednesday, combining with an unusual southern cold front over Georgia.

This will be the trigger for widespread frequent rain Wednesday and into Thursday around Northeast Florida.

The likelihood of this growing further and becoming a named storm is low due to unfavorable winds aloft due to the proximity of the cold front.

Summer rain gets a boost in JAX as front traps tropical moisture Wednesday

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.