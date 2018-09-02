Tropical Storm Conditions and Heavy Rainfall Possible Over Portions of the Central Gulf Coast Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Discussion At 500 p.m. EDT (2100 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 22.7 north, longitude 77.3 west. The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday. On the forecast track, the disturbance will pass over the Florida Keys Monday afternoon, emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Monday evening, and reach the central Gulf coast by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical depression Monday morning and a tropical storm by Monday evening. Conditions appear to be conducive for development, and this system is expected to become a tropical depression by Monday morning. * formation chance through 48 hours, high, 80 percent * formation chance through 5 days, high, 90 percent The estimated minimum central pressure is 1012 mb (29.89 inches).

Satellite

Watches and Warnings Changes with this advisory: A tropical storm watch has been issued for portions of the central Gulf coast from the Alabama-Florida border westward to east of morgan city, Louisiana, including lake pontchartrain and lake maurepas. Summary of watches and warnings in effect: A tropical storm watch is in effect for, * Alabama-Florida border westward to east of morgan city, Louisiana, including lake pontchartrain and lake maurepas Interests in the Florida Keys and the southern Florida peninsula should monitor the progress of this system. For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

Models