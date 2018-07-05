Post-Tropical Cyclone Alberto Advisory Number 25

Alberto Becomes a Post-Tropical Cyclone As It Attempts to Exit Northeastern Lower Michigan, Heavy Rainfall Threat Fading Near Its Center

Land Hazards

Rainfall: additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts, will be possible within the convergent flow well to the southeast of Alberto across the western carolinas and near the blue ridge mountains of Virginia this morning. Isolated to scattered flash flooding will remain a possibility across this area.

Wind: wind gusts approaching tropical-storm force (39 mph or 62 km/h) will fade this morning across southeast lower Michigan as the system pulls away to the northeast.

For more information on rainfall totals please see the storm summary available at www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/discussions/nfdscc5.html