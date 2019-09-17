Depression Becomes Tropical Storm Imelda

Discussion At 1200 p.m. CDT (1700 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Eleven was located near latitude 28.7 north, longitude 95.4 west. The depression is moving toward the north near 7 mph (11 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through early Wednesday. A north-northwestward motion is expected Wednesday night and Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of the depression will move inland over the upper Texas coast later today, and move farther inland tonight and Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible before the center moves onshore. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

Satellite

Watches and Warnings Changes with this advisory: A tropical storm warning has been issued for the coast of Texas from sargent to port bolivar. Summary of watches and warnings in effect: A tropical storm warning is in effect for, * sargent to port bolivar A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next few hours. For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

Models