Hurricane

Leslie Expected to Begin Strengthening Later Today or Tonight

Tropical Storm

Tropical Storm

1035 miles ENE of Bermuda

Wind

Pressure

50 mph

29.21

Heading

Coordinates

ESE at 14 mph

47.0W, 34.6N

Discussion

At 1100 a.m. AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Leslie was located near latitude 34.6 north, longitude 47.0 west. Leslie is moving toward the east-southeast near 14 mph (22 km/h). An east-southeast to southeast motion at a slightly slower forward speed is expected for the next several days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is anticipated, and Leslie could be near hurricane strength in a few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles (370 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 989 mb (29.21 inches).

Satellite

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Models

Land Hazards

None.