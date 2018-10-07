A Tropical Depression Expected to Form in the Northwestern Caribbean Sea Tonight or Sunday, Heavy Rains Heading For Western Cuba

Potential Tropical Cyclone
Discussion
At 700 p.m. CDT (0000 UTC), the area of low pressure was centered near latitude 18.3 north, longitude 86.6 west. The system appears to be moving northward near 6 mph (9 km/h), and this general motion is expected for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the low or the tropical cyclone should move near the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico tonight through Sunday night, and then move into the southern Gulf of Mexico on Monday.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the system is expected to become a tropical depression later tonight or on Sunday and a tropical storm on Sunday night. A reconnaissance plane will investigate the system on Sunday. * formation chance through 48 hours, high, 100 percent * formation chance through 5 days, high, 100 percent
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).
Watches and Warnings
Summary of watches and warnings in effect:
A tropical storm warning is in effect for, * the cuban provinces of pinar del rio and the isle of youth
A tropical storm watch is in effect for, * the coast of Mexico from tulum to cabo catoche
A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.
A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.
For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.
Land Hazards
Wind: tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area by Sunday night, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area Sunday night and Monday.
Rainfall: the low is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 3 to 7 inches over western Cuba and 2 to 4 inches over the Yucatan Peninsula, Belize, and northern Honduras through Tuesday. Isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches are possible in western Cuba. A separate area of persistent very heavy rainfall is expected along the Pacific coast of Central America and Mexico, including western Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the state of Chiapas in Mexico. In many of these areas this rainfall could lead to life-threatening flash floods.