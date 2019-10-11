Nor'Easter Centered Southeast Of New England Becomes A Subtropical Storm

Discussion

At 1100 a.m. AST (1500 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Melissa was located near latitude 38.5 north, longitude 69.6 west. Melissa is moving toward the south-southwest near 3 mph (6 km/h), but little net motion is expected today. A turn toward the east- northeast with an increase in forward speed is forecast tonight and this motion will continue through the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of Melissa will move away from the east coast of the United States.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected over the next couple of days, and Melissa is forecast to lose its subtropical characteristics by Saturday night.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 345 miles (555 km) from the center, primarily over waters.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 mb (29.39 inches).