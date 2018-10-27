Oscar Strengthens As Its Central Pressure Drops

Discussion

At 500 a.m. AST (0900 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Oscar was located near latitude 27.3 north, longitude 47.0 west. Oscar is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h). A westward to west-southwestward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected today and tonight, followed by a reduction in speed on Sunday. A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next several days, and Oscar is expected to make a transition to a tropical storm on Sunday. Oscar could then become a hurricane by Monday night or Tuesday.

Winds of 40 mph or greater extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 998 mb (29.47 inches) based on data from a nearby drifting buoy.