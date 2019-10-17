Disturbance Over The Southwestern Gulf Of Mexico Expected To Develop Into A Tropical Or Subtropical Storm Later Today Or Tonight

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. The disturbance is expected to develop into a tropical or subtropical storm later today or tonight, with slow strengthening then expected through Friday night. * formation chance through 48 hours, high, 90 percent * formation chance through 5 days, high, 90 percent

At 1000 a.m. CDT (1500 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 22.4 north, longitude 95.7 west. The system is moving toward the north near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn toward the northeast is expected this afternoon or tonight, and a northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is expected on Friday and Saturday. On the forecast track, the system will approach the northern Gulf coast Friday and Friday night.

Watches and Warnings

Changes with this advisory:

A tropical storm warning is in effect from the mississippi/alabama border to the ochlockonee river, Florida.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from grand isle, Louisiana to the mouth of the pearl river.

A tropical storm watch is in effect east of the ochlockonee river to yankeetown, Florida.

A storm surge watch is in effect from indian pass, Florida, to clearwater, Florida.

Summary of watches and warnings in effect:

A tropical storm warning is in effect for, * mississippi/alabama border to the ochlockonee river, Florida * grand isle, Louisiana to the mouth of the pearl river

A tropical storm watch is in effect for, * east of the ochlockonee river to yankeetown, Florida

A storm surge watch is in effect for, * indian pass to clearwater, Florida

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

A storm surge watch means there is a possibility of life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service storm surge watch/warning graphic, available at hurricanes.gov.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.