Tropical Cyclone Expected To Form By Thursday Over The Northern Gulf Of Mexico

170 miles ESE of The Mouth Of The Mississippi River

Discussion At 1000 a.m. CDT (1500 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 28.5 north, longitude 86.4 west. The system is moving toward the west-southwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). A motion toward the west-southwest or southwest is expected through Thursday morning, followed by a turn toward the west late Thursday and a turn toward the west-northwest on Friday. By early Saturday, a northwest motion is expected. On the forecast track, the system is expected to approach the central U.S. Gulf coast this weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and the disturbance is forecast to become a tropical depression Thursday morning, a tropical storm Thursday night, and a hurricane on Friday. Shower and thunderstorm activity has gradually been increasing in coverage and organization, and the low is likely to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm in the next day or so. * formation chance through 48 hours, high, near 100 percent * formation chance through 5 days, high, near 100 percent The estimated minimum central pressure is 1011 mb (29.86 inches).

Satellite

Watches and Warnings Changes with this advisory: A storm surge watch has been issued from the mouth of the pearl river to morgan city, Louisiana. A tropical storm watch has been issued from the mouth of the Mississippi river to morgan city, Louisiana. Summary of watches and warnings in effect: A storm surge watch is in effect for, * mouth of the pearl river to morgan city A tropical storm watch is in effect for, * mouth of the Mississippi river to morgan city A storm surge watch means there is a possibility of life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service storm surge watch/warning graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. Interests elsewhere along the U.S. Gulf coast from the upper Texas coast to the Florida panhandle should monitor the progress of this system. Additional tropical storm or hurricane watches could be issued later today or tonight west of morgan city. For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

Models