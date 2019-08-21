Tropical Storm Chantal Forms Over The Far North Atlantic

Discussion

At 1100 p.m. AST (0300 UTC), the center of newly formed Tropical Storm Chantal was located near latitude 40.2 north, longitude 56.2 west. Chantal is moving toward the east near 22 mph (35 km/h) and this general motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected through Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km), mainly south of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010 mb (29.83 inches).