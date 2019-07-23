Tropical Depression 3 dissipates to a remnant low

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As of late Tuesday morning, Tropical Depression 3 degenerated into an open trough some 60 miles east-southeast of Daytona Beach. What remains of the depression has turned to the north in open water while most of the heavy rainfall associated with the feature has shifted well offshore.

Although a hurricane hunter plane found a weak closed circulation near the northwestern edge of the convection earlier Tuesday morning, the last pass through that area has shown light southwesterly winds and no evidence of a surface circulation.

The open trough will become absorbed by a cold front tonight or early Wednesday near the coast of North Carolina. Elsewhere across the Atlantic, a few tropical waves are crossing the basin, but a combination of dry, dusty air and strong vertical wind shear should keep most of these waves from developing and organizing further.

