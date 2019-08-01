2 tropical waves; why you should only care about one

JACKSONVILLE , Fla - Tropical waves bring brief heavy rain and dark clouds with conditions a bit like what we are seeing Thursday afternoon. While these systems can add extra sway to the trees, they rarely bring dangerous winds and are nothing to fret over.

The disturbed weather systems can become the seedlings to more menacing tropical storms if the conditions are right.

This may be the case early next week when a tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic approaches the northern Leeward Islands Monday and crosses close to Antigua on Tuesday and positioned just north of Dominican Republic by Wednesday.

This one, called 96L on the weather charts, is the one to watch for a path that takes it to the southeast Bahamas by the end of next week.

The National Hurricane Center gives it just a 20% chance of development in the next 48 hours and 70% out to 5 days.

Forecast models are all over the place on intensity which is often typical for a nascent batch of tropical showers without any circulation.

One possibility, dry air in advance of the wave could hinder development.

Forecast for Monday shows what could be a tropical storm (red blob) following dry air.

Forecasts are very speculative beyond Wednesday in predicting strength or exact location. Any speculation would be totally without merit or skill.

Meanwhile, get set for rain from the imminent Bahamas tropical wave set to hit us Friday.

Odds are low (under 10%) that the Bahamas system will cause high winds or excessive prolonged rain as it moves into Florida on Friday and Saturday.

But look for enhanced periods of brief tropical downpours when it does rain with low winds as the waves pass by Jacksonville Friday and Saturday.

Bahamas tropical wave slams Florida boosting rain potential over Jacksonville.

