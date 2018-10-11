Unscathed by Hurricane Michael, Lake City friends test their luck

LAKE CITY, Fla. - After Hurricane Michael ripped through the Florida Panhandle Wednesday with catastrophic winds and rain, many people were recovering from the devastation.

But many people living in counties farther east in North Central Florida were spared.

Strong winds and rain did hit in Columbia County, but some people living in Lake City told News4Jax they feel like they lucked out, considering the damage from Michael could have been worse.

"I think that we just caught the band of it. I know that there's a lot of bad stuff that happened out there on the Panhandle, but I think that we were very fortunate here," Lake City resident Tyler Flanagan said.

Melinda Reynolds was among Lake City residents who prepared for the worst, but hoped for the best.

“Lake City dodged a huge one here," Reynolds said. "We were scared looking at it coming in, but we got lucky. This has been nothing compared to what we were expecting.”

Reynolds said she and her friend even bought scratch-off tickets because they felt luck was in their favor after the storm.

They won $100.

"I felt like the odds are in our favor," Reynolds said. "Why not?"

According to Florida Power and Light, roughly 400 customers in Columbia County were without power after Michael made landfall, but power was restored within an hour.

Lucky for Reynolds, the power did not go out at her home.

"Not yet -- knock on wood," she said. "It looks like it should be fine."

Reynolds said she’s thankful her town is safe, and is now praying for those recovering in the Panhandle.

Meanwhile, FPL crews are working around the clock in Columbia County, keeping track of power outages.

