What you should do if you come across floodwaters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The combination of storm surge and the tide during a hurricane will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC adds that the water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide. That's why the Red Cross is offering flood safety tips:

If you come upon floodwaters, stop, turn around and go another way. Climb to higher ground. If it is moving swiftly, even water 6 inches deep can knock you off your feet. Many people are swept away wading through floodwaters, resulting in injury or death.

Stay away from flooded areas. Even if it seems safe, flood waters may still be rising.

Never try to walk, swim, drive, or play in floodwater. You may not be able to see on the surface how fast floodwater is moving or see holes and submerged debris.

If you are in a vehicle and become surrounded by water, if you can get out safely, do so immediately and move to higher ground. Vehicles can be swept away in 2 feet of water.

Watch out for snakes in areas that were flooded. Floodwaters flush snakes from their homes.

Stay away from creek and stream banks in flooded and recently flooded areas. The soaked banks often become unstable due to heavy rainfall and can suddenly give way, tossing you into rapidly moving water.

Never play around high water, storm drains, ditches, ravines, or culverts. It is very easy to be swept away by fast-moving water.

VIEW: Flood Safety Checklist

Here's what the Red Cross says you should do if you are driving in a flooded area:

First, try to avoid already flooded areas and areas subject to sudden flooding. Do not attempt to cross flowing streams. Most flood fatalities are caused by people attempting to drive through water or people playing in high water. The depth of water is not always obvious. The roadbed may be washed out under the water and you could be stranded or trapped. Rapidly rising water may stall the engine, engulf the vehicle and its occupants, and sweep them away. Look out for flooding at highway dips, bridges and low areas. Two feet of water will carry away most automobiles.

If you are driving and come upon rapidly rising waters, turn around and find another route. Move to higher ground away from rivers, streams, creeks, and storm drains. If your route is blocked by floodwaters or barricades, find another route. Barricades are put up by local officials to protect people from unsafe roads. Driving around them can be a serious risk.

If your vehicle becomes surrounded by water or the engine stalls, and if you can safely get out, abandon your vehicle immediately and climb to higher ground. Many deaths have resulted from attempts to move stalled vehicles.

