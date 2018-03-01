Improved satellite data helps detect severe storms earlier

Storm warnings improve with multi-panel displays overlaying lightning on clouds. Rapid 5 minute updates can be as quick as 1 minute or 30 seconds during hurricane coverage.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Jacksonville weather can pop up and turn severe in less than 30 minutes and new products on the GOES-16 satellite are being evaluated to detect severe storm potential earlier.

The advantages are similar to the first time a nearsighted person looks through glasses. Crisp and clear, resolution increases 4 times picking out details like single cumulus clouds along a sea breeze.

Satellite lightning detection from space is a new capability the Weather Authority is utilizing to spot storms before turning severe. The team trained with Jacksonville National Weather Service meteorologists and observed increases in cloud to cloud lightning strikes or total lightning typically increases the likelihood of a storm becoming severe.

Despite the danger when lightning strikes the ground, this is not a reliable indicator of growing thunderstorm updraft. GOES-16 products can differentiate between CG or cloud to ground strikes and bolts that stay in the clouds. This data can often can provide a 15 to 20 minute lead time before a storm goes severe when combined with observations of cloud phase change from liquid droplets to ice.

A second set of eyes in the sky will launch Thursday March 1st called GOES-S.

It follows in the footsteps of GOES-16 with the same instruments and capabilities as GOES-16 but the position will provide coverage over Alaska, Hawaii and much of the Pacific Ocean which is outside the field of view of the last geostationary satellite launched November 2017

