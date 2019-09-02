Isolated showers this evening, increasing wind Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Hurricane Dorain approaches, you can expect our forecast to become increasingly wet and windy. Tonight we will see isolated passing tropical downpours, you have 50% chances to see them during the early evening hours. Chances to see showers decline slowly overnight down to the 30% range. Skies will remain cloudy and winds will get down to around 10 mph out of the northeast. Temperatures will get down to 75°.

Tides are running higher than normal, partially due to the lunar phase (the king tides this time of the year run around a foot above normal) and the northeasterly winds we have seen for several days, driving a higher volume of water up against our shoreline and into our rivers.

Tuesday will be breezy, cloudy, and occasionally damp. Our temperatures will be cooler as a result, only topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Expect northeasterly winds sustained between 17-22 mph with gusts of win closer to 30mph primarily between noon and 9p.m. We will see passing tropical downpours, as waves of rain push onshore.

Around sunset, the winds will start to pick up in our southern and coastal counties, like St Johns and Flagler counties. For Duval we expect the winds to start picking up around 9a.m. on Wednesday to the point we may start to see bridge closures.

On Wednesday winds will be sustained between 30-40 mph for our I-95 counties, with stronger winds at the Beaches and in St Johns and Flagler counties. Inland counties will see much lighter winds, between 10-20 mph. Gusts of wind will be strongest at the beaches, topping out at 75mph. I-95 areas will see peak wind gusts around 60 mph. Inland counties will see wind gustsaround 30 mph. The winds slowly statr to fade after sunset on Wednesday.

Thursday will be a completely different day, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures soaring into the mid 90s, which will be brutal for those without power and clean up efforts. You only have 20% chances for showers.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be sunny and very hot, topping out in the mid 90s.

