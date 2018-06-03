Isolated storm chances continue through Sunday evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Isolated storms are possible through this evening as storms near the Gulf of Mexico move east toward the Atlantic Ocean. Tonight stormy skies will be replaced by partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will fall to mid 70s.

Monday starts with partly cloudy skies, but an approaching cold front will push through the area tomorrow afternoon. Ahead of the cold front, scattered storms will pop during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Highs will return to the low 90s with heat indices stretching from 100° to 105°. Clear and drier conditions will arrive after sunset as the cold front slip to the south. The frontal passage will not impact our temperatures, however, drier conditions will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days have the greatest chance of being rain-free and expected to provide temporary relief from the humidity, although highs will remain in the low 90s.

