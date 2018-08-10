Isolated thunderstorms linger through Friday evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A few rain showers and storms will round out your Friday afternoon and evening. Expect isolated thunderstorms mainly south of I-10 through the early evening with a few more storms developing near I-95 and the coast through the mid-evening hours.

Storms will travel east at 15-20 mph, so don't expected them to linger over your neighborhood for long periods of time. The main threats for today's stronger storms are frequent cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds near 40-50 mph, and heavy rainfall.

Temperatures will fall from the low 90s into the 80s and 70s as storms move in. Most of the rainy activity should be over by the late evening hours. Overnight lows will be in the 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Expect another round of isolated to scattered afternoon and evening storms over the weekend with the more intense conditions reserved for Sunday.

Marine Forecast: Winds are blowing out of the south-southeast closer near 10-15 mph through this afternoon. Seas around 2-3 ft today. .

Rip Currents: With weak easterly swells and offshore flow generally low risk today and Saturday.





