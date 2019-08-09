It's another F-R-Y-Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Heading into the weekend we are seeing stronger than normal (for this time of year) westerly winds and these winds will be pumping up our temperatures. Not just today (Friday) but tomorrow and possibly Sunday as well. Actually the only reason we don't see very hot highs in the upper 90s on Sunday will be due to the expected afternoon and evening storms.

So we have that going for us this weekend too!

Yep, prepare for lots of heat and then afternoon and evening and overnight storms? The pattern is such that if we don't see mid afternoon storms we will likely still see thunderstorms well into the evening and overnight hours.

Sunrise is at 6:50 a.m. this morning and it will be another steamy start with earl;y morning temperatures around 80° and feel-like (in the shade) already near 90°. Hazy, hot and humid conditions will allow our temperatures soar to near 100° on the Westside (about 97°) at JIA to around 96° at the beach. Beaches will see a seabreeze that will bring their temperatures down into the lower 90s after 4 pm.

Rain chances will once again remain light for today.

Then the chances of storms will increase as well as the amount of rainfall we will be seeing each day throughout the weekend and into early next week.

The biggest threat? Lightning will be fast to develop and downpours could bring localized flooding rains in excess of 2". For a few folks this could add up quickly with a couple of days in a row with heavy storms.

The tropics are very quiet, and we are all loving this...

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.