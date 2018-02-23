TGIF! Super spring-like weather continues this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Becoming partly cloudy with a few showers possible along our beaches, moving inland through the afternoon, 20 percent. Near record highs this weekend.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy with a few showers possible between 8 am - 6 pm along our beaches and near I-95. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along the beaches. Wind ESE 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy after morning fog. Wake up temperatures in the 60s inland and the sandy shores. Near record highs with low to mid 80s inland, mid 70s along the beaches. Wind SSE 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with near record highs. Wake up temperatures in the 60s area wide along with patchy dense morning fog. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wind SW 5-15 mph. Clouds will move in late with a chance of overnight showers, 20-30 percent, mainly across SE GA.

Pollen count remains high. Today's count 9.2

Hourly Forecast:

Low 60

9 am 68 - 20% showers

Noon 78 - 20% showers

3 pm 81 - 20% showers

6 pm 77 - 10% showers

8 pm 71

10 pm 69

Sunrise: 6:59 am

Sunset: 6:21 pm

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.