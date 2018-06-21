Jacksonville about get a full dose of summer's heat and humidity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today is the summer solstice and first official day of summer! And it will live up to it's summer-like reputation. Expect to start out with plenty of sunshine and warm up into the mid 90s. Feel-like temperatures will be in the low 100s! Expect 40% chances for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms firing up around 3pm and sticking around through sunset.

Friday will be similar, starting out in the mid 70s and warming into the low 90s. Expect 35% chances for scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The westerly flow means the heat and storms will head to the beach!

Furthermore, with the sea-breeze pinned on the beach, storms will be later in the day and impact area beaches. When thunder roars, time to go indoors!

Saturday will be the slightly drier afternoon of the weekend, with 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms after topping out in the mid 90s. Sunday will see 40% coverage of the afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low 90s.

The hot and stormy weather pattern rolls into next week as well, with ever increasing chances of storm each day.

Whew! Next 5 days will be steamy!

Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. - 74° Partly cloudy, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 78° Partly cloudy, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 85° Partly cloudy, 10% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 91° Partly cloudy, 10% chance of showers

Sunrise: 6:25 a.m.

Sunset: 8:30 p.m.​​

