Jacksonville and all of Florida is watching showers across the Bahamas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - April can bring us some of our best weather of the year and the beautiful late April weather we have had will continues one absolute final beautiful day. Sunshine, warm temperatures along with light comfortably warm breezes. Sounds great saying it and it will be very much like that. Make it our final "10" on the Gaughan Gauge for this week though.

Sub-tropical low pressure in the Bahamas on Wednesday.

Tropical moisture to head to Jax?

Don't look now, as there is a semi tropical area of clouds and lower pressure (not really organized) over the Bahamas. This area of moisture is expanding and drifting westward. It is very possible that some of that moisture will make it over Florida as soon as tomorrow (Thursday).

Keep in mind, this could lead to potentially heavy rains.

Widespread rains for Central Florida they will move into North Florida late Thursday / early Friday

Until then, let's enjoy today (Wednesday) will be mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid 80s with winds building out of the east to 7-14 mph. That breeze will keep the Beaches cooler than in town, with coastal highs in the low 80s. Wednesday evening will be mild and clear, getting don into the upper 60s overnight.

Thursday starts out sunny but coastal clouds wil push onshore from south to north. That may include some coastal rains, best guess would be for Flagler and Putnam and Southern St. Johns counties. Daytime highs will still be very warm, but not quite 90°.

Friday looks like our next chance for rain, with 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms expected. Expect mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs limited to the low 80s.

Rockville is in town this weekend from Friday through Sunday.

I'd love to say there will not be any rain threats, but I cannot as the chance of rain will be there all three days. Stay tuned, we should get a better handle of the details of rain by tomorrow (Wednesday) evening.

10-Day Forecast.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.