Jacksonville awaits one more day of numerous evening downpours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Finally after nearly 3 weeks, we are seeing the light (sunshine) at the end of the rainy tunnel we have been dealing with around all of Florida. Rainfall amounts over the past 3 weeks have averaged around 6" but up to 14" has occurred, especially near and around the Osceola National Forest in Columbia County. Locally around Jacksonville we have seen between 3-6' of rain.

And here we go, one more time, as there will be one final day for deep tropical moisture. That will be today. The extent of the rains should be not as widespread as it was on Wednesday.

5 PM Thursday Forecast

Keep the umbrellas handy, as once again these are more tropical rains, which means there is little thunder associated with them and they therefore can "sneak up" on you. Best chances of rain will be between 2-6pm.

The heat builds too!

Slowly at first, today's highs will reach into the 80s, but today may end up being the last of the "cooler" afternoons as 90s with high humidity will kick-in the feel-like temperature to nearly 100° by Sunday.

Dry conditions? Yep, it now appears that only isolated thunderstorms will be around Monday thru Thursday next week as we finally get rid of the deep tropical moisture.

Blue-Purple typically equates to soaking rains (like we saw on Wednesday and last Sunday.)

By next Tuesday, boom! The deep tropical moisture is pushed southward and we should see dry, sunny and very warm conditions around Jacksonville.

10-Day Forecast shows that Thursday & Sunday will be the two wettest days.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 72° Partly Cloudy, 20%

8 a.m. - 74° Partly Cloudy, 20%

10 a.m. - 79° Partly Cloudy, 35%

12 p.m. - 84° Partly Cloudy, 40%

Sunrise 6:25 a.m.

Sunset 8:22 p.m.

