Jacksonville awaits the impact of Willa's moisture on our weather the next few days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After a rather gloomy Tuesday, many of us will wake up to more of the same, gray skies, damp conditions. Yet, as the morning rolls on we can expect partial clearing skies and warmer temperatures. Some will see enough sunshine (mainly west of Jax) that highs today could touch 80°.

Willa was a powerful category 5 hurricane a couple of days ago, but has pushed onshore into Mexico and has begun to weaken dramatically. By this evening, Willa will barely be a reflection of its once powerful core but it will still carry a massive amount of moisture that will travel across the Gulf of Mexico and then into the Southeast United States by Friday.

For Jacksonville, we will see a warm front travel northward up the Florida peninsula late on Thursday. This warm front will bring with it heavy rains for Jax later Thursday (after 3pm) into early Friday. Rainfall amounts will be around an inch and it could be rather widespread rainfall.

Then on Friday, as the low pressure reflection of Willa moves across southern Georgia, we will see a round of thunderstorms. This round of Friday thunderstorms will be rather brief and quickly move off the coast, probably before 2 pm. If that happens then we could see a round of sunshine move across the area, drying everyone out for a beautiful evening.

Temperatures will rebound on Wednesday (Tuesday's high of 73° was the coolest afternoon high since April 21st, 185 days earlier) expect today's temperatures to reach the mid to upper 70s as northerly winds will keep the clouds around the beaches longer and temperatures cooler.

Today should allow for more sunshine

Rains return Thursday afternoon and evening...

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 64° Mostly Cloudy, 25% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 66° Mostly Cloudy, 25% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 71° Partly Cloudy, 20% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 74° Partly Sunny, 20% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:32 a.m.

Sunset: 6:51 p.m.



10-Day Forecast

