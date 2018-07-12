Jacksonville basks in another hot dry afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Chris is now a Tropical Storm and is speeding away from the Carolinas while we continue to monitor what could become Beryl once again just north of the Bahamas. Locally another hot afternoon with a slight chance of a storm or two, 20 percent, south of I-10 after 2 pm.

Sea-breeze interaction starting around the lunch hour may spark a few storms south of I-10 between highway 301 and the St. Johns River, 20 percent.

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid to upper 90s across NE FL and SE GA with low 90s along our sandy shores. Wind SW turns SE this afternoon at 5-15 mph which could lead to a few inland storms, 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly clear with near seasonal temperatures, low to mid 70s as we start a finally Friday. Becoming partly cloudy with above normal highs and scattered showers, 20-30 percent. Highs in the low to mid 90s inland, low 90s along our beaches. Wind SW/SE 5-10 mph.

Hourly Forecast:

Low 73

9 am 81

Noon 90 - 10%

3 pm 95 - 20%

6 pm 91 - 20%

8 pm 85 - 10%

10 pm 83

Sunrise: 6:32 am

Sunset: 8:30 pm​

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.