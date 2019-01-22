Jacksonville brace yourselves for some wild weather patterns the next few weeks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Our weather has been pretty wild the past few days and we should all expect more wild weather over the next few weeks. Saturday's high temperature was 78° right around 3 p.m. by 3 p.m. Sunday it was only 50° and we had winds gusting to over 30 mph. Brrr...

Freeze warning is currently in effect for inland Georgia. Area temperatures did chill quickly Monday evening, by 12 midnight there were many inland locations with temperatures in the 30s. Even downtown was right around 40°, again, Brrr...

All the recent cold air is associated with a powerful storm system that cut across the United States and left behind a swath of snow cover which is allowing really cold Canadian air to descend upon Jacksonville. But unlike recent winters where cold Canadian air descended upon Jacksonville, this is an el Nino winter and as such the cold air is being shoved out quickly.

Tuesday starts off chilly, but winds are shifting to be more southeasterly and this will allow for much milder temperatures to develop. Morning temperatures start in the 40s but quickly turn around and become pleasantly cool in the 60s by this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Turn around Tuesday as temperatures bounce higher.

Wednesday will be amazing. Beautiful sunshine and down right warm temperatures will develop in the afternoon with highs in the mid to possibly upper 70s. Sounds too good to be true? Yes, it is. By Wednesday evening and especially overnight, heavy storms sweep across the area and some of these may be severe. We will know more on this possibility later Tuesday.

Sunny Skies and warmer temperatures on Wednesday.

Overnight Wednesday, to pre-dawn Thursday.

Thereafter, Thursday through the weekend will be dry, but back to chilly with near freezing mornings.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 43° Partly Cloudy, 0% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 48° Partly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 55° Partly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 61° Hazy Sun, 10% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:23 a.m.

Sunset: 5:51 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.