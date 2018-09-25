Jacksonville can't shake the heat and the morning coastal showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - "It's late September and I really need to be back in school..." Rod Stewart sang those words and I always remember those lyrics and it would be about this time we should be seeing at least one shot of cooler air across NEFL and SEGA.

Well, that won't be happening anytime soon.

More heat and humidity will allow for the possibility of a few passing scattered sunrise showers and later in the day, inland thundershowers. This will be the case through Sunday.

Each day will see highs from 89° to 92° with feel-like afternoon temperatures around 97° to 100°.

The Jets are in town to play the Jags and the forecast will still be very warm, with inside the stadium temperatures around 90° and feel-like temperatures around 97°. This would be an improvement from the Jags last two home games (including the Patriots game which was the hottest in NFL history) when inside the stadium temperatures were near 100° (97°) and feel-like temperatures were above 110°. I was there, it was brutal...

Tropics continue to show the leftovers of Florence possibly reorganizing as it approaches the North Carolina Coastline later tonight into early Wednesday morning. Elsewhere the leftovers of Kirk (way far out in the Atlantic) and Leslie (a completely sub-tropical system) is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 74° Mostly clear skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 78° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 82° Partly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 86° Partly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers west of I-95

Sunrise: 7:17 am

Sunset: 7:19 pm

