Jacksonville could easily see its driest work week since early July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After a near perfect weekend (it was a little warm, high 92°) the surge of drier air across North Florida and South Georgia faded Monday as Georgia storms developed and some storms were very wet. Up to 3" of rain fell across parts of South Central Georgia (Pineland, Georgia saw 3.4".)

Locally around Jacksonville we had dry conditions and a great lightning show that started after sundown. We again may see a similar rain/storm pattern this evening.

That means the dry pattern for Jacksonville returns today, with sunny and hot daytime conditions. A slightly cooler sea breeze at the beach. Specifically, downtown will see highs in the low 90s and the beaches will see highs in the upper 80s.

Lots of blue skies and sunshine at the beach too! Don't forget the sunscreen too! If you are heading to the beach, the UV index is still in the very high range.

Scattered evening Georgia storms will be mainly northwest of a line from Brunswick to Lake City, Florida. In those areas some of the evening storms won't really get going until the sun goes down, so be on the look out for later evening storms there.

Wednesday may see a little more moisture return to Jacksonville as this occurs there will be a few I-95 thunderstorms in the later afternoon (4pm) and these will propagate westward towards I-75 throughout the evening. Afternoon highs will again be in the mid 90s. Whew!

Thursday looks dry for the Jags game (downtown Jacksonville) but storms will again be around the area, most likely south of Jacksonville. Thursday's evening storms will be more or less along a line from Gainesville to Palatka to St. Augustine. Thursday will again be another super hot day, with highs in the mid-90s.

Weekend outlook looks wet, stormy and could include an "early and often" rain pattern.

Tropics, for now, remain super quiet.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Mostly sunny skies, 0% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 79° Mostly sunny skies, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 84° Partly sunny skies, 0% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 87° Partly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers along I-95

Sunrise 6:49 a.m.

Sunset 8:16 p.m

