Jacksonville deals with a Weather Alert Day as we look towards Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Weather Authority Alert Day is here, rains will start off light and build through the morning hours.

You can read more about the details of Thursday's Weather Authority Alert Day here

By this afternoon skies will clear out a little, all the while it remains breezy too! The potential for showers declines, but is not eliminated late on Thursday evening, and a few stray showers may be left behind Friday around sunrise, but then the potential for rain dries out.

Downpours quickly fade into showers after 1 p.m.

Clouds linger on Friday and chilly temperatures are expected. Expect gusty winds out of the West between 15-30 mph.

Saturday the sun returns, but so does the chilly weather. We will wake up in the upper 30s. Expect mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs only topping out in the upper 50s.

A frosty start early Sunday as we wake up in the mid to upper 30s, inland temperatures will start off around 32°. Mostly sunny skies will allow a slight bounce in our afternoon temperatures as we see the mid 60s.

Monday we only get down into the mid 40s during the morning hours and warm into the upper 60s. For Christmas Eve we will cool down through the 50s and get down into the upper 40s by Christmas morning.

Christmas Day looks great, expect partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures topping out in the upper 60s.

Beautiful Christmas Eve and Day

10-Day Forecast Including Christmas

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.