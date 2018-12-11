Jacksonville deals with another super chilly start and day as the sun returns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The historic winter storm to impact North Carolina and Virginia left so much snow that cold air has been sliding south into Jacksonville since late Sunday night and it isn't going to stop until mid-day Wednesday. That means a another chilly start here this Tuesday morning, with sunrise clouds and wind-chills in the 30s. Waking-up it will once again look and feel all the more like winter. By mid morning, sunshine finally breaks through the clouds and temperatures will then begin to moderate. Tuesday's high will be nearly 10° milder than Monday, expect highs near 58°.

Sunny skies in the afternoon Tuesday will actually allow for colder overnight lows into Wednesday morning. We will see our 3rd morning over the past 3 weeks to have temperatures at or below freezing by sunrise Wednesday. The freezing temperatures will not be deep. Most inland locations will see lows between 29-32°.

Wednesday and Thursday will be pleasant, but not perfect days. Sunshine will be abundant and winds will be light as air temperatures remain below normal, even in the afternoon hours. Sunshine with highs in the mid-60s both days.

Then there's Friday.

A wall of rain will once again slide along the Gulf Coast bringing heavy rains, possible flooding, some storms, possibly severe south of Jacksonville.

A definite "4" on the Gaughan Gauge Day.

We get "El Nino'ed" again on Friday... More heavy rains and maybe some flooding.

JAX Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 40° Partly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

8 am. - 43° Partly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 47° Partly Cloudy, 0% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 53° Partly Cloudy, 10% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.

Sunset: 5:27 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

