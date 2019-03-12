Jacksonville deals with overnight showers and sunrise clouds

Jacksonville, Fla. - Storms rolled through quickly Monday evening and in their wake we saw rainfall amounts approach an inch in the core of those storms. That would be from Bryceville to Riverside and Downtown to Southside and finally off the coast near Ponte Vedra Beach.

But they are outta here now!

Tuesday expect a cloudy start with a few sunrise sprinkles will lead to clearing skies becoming mostly sunny. Temperatures will be a tad cooler, only topping out in the low 70s. Expect breezy northeasterly winds between 10-15 mph.

Wednesday starts out clear, with temperatures around 60°. We will warm up into the mild mild 70s under partly cloudy skies. The afternoon will be a tad breezy out of the east, between 10-15 mph.

The Players Forecast

Thursday will start out in the cool low 60s, but will warm up under mostly sunny skies into the low 80s.

Friday we will wake up in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. Expect us to warm up into the low 80s with increasing clouds. Friday night we see a chance for scattered showers.

Saturday looks cloudy, with decent chances for showers. Expect temperatures to start out in the upper 50s and warm up into the upper 60s,

Sunday looks just a tad drier at this point, with the sun peeking between the clouds to warm us up into the upper 60s.

Pollen: Oak, Bayberry and Grass - 10.0

Looking Ahead: Mainly dry through the week with showers increasing late Friday, scattered through the weekend

Next 10-days including The Players

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.