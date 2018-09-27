Jacksonville deals with still more heat and a few I-95 storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Yesterday I mentioned how ridiculous this month's heat has been in Gainesville, well for Jacksonville, it has been near record breaking. Actually since measurements of where Jacksonville's temperatures are recorded has moved over the years, arguably this September is the hottest in 80 years!

And the drumbeat of heat continues, as each day for the remainder of this month, Jax will see highs from 89° to 92° with feel-like afternoon temperatures around 97° to 100°.

Additionally, just a few passing thundershowers are expected today through Sunday. Each afternoon will see about a 50-50 chance each day with the greatest chances of storms along I-95.

I-95 storms return today and some may linger well into the evening hours

Which means that when the Jets are in town to play the Jags Sunday, it is time to find your poncho as there will be afternoon and evening storms possible. Plus, forecast will still be very warm, with inside the stadium temperatures around 90° and feel-like temperatures around 97°. This will be an improvement from the Jags last two home games. This includes the Patriots game which was the hottest in NFL history, when inside the stadium temperatures were near 100° (97°) and feel-like temperatures were above 110°. I was there, it was brutal...

Tropics update: The NHC has put up Tropical Storm warnings for some of Windward and Leeward Islands. Kirk is expected to weaken as it pushes into the Caribbean Sea later Thursday. Leslie (a completely sub-tropical system which was dropped by the NHC on Tuesday) is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and is likely to become a significant "Frankenstorm" by Friday. Frankenstorms are large hurricane/sub-tropical systems that will send large waves in every direction across the entire Atlantic Ocean over the next week.

Rip current risk will be very high starting this weekend.

Leslie to become a large frankenstorm (part tropical, part non-tropical) sending a deep ground swell all the way to the Eastcoast of the U.S. next week.

10-Day Forecast shows drier weather next week...

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 74° Mostly clear skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 78° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 83° Partly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 88° Partly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers west of I-95

Sunrise: 7:19 am

Sunset: 7:16 pm

