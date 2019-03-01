Jacksonville did you see it? Possible 'fireball' around 9:19 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Phone calls and texts started coming in just after 9:20 p.m. of a bright falling object.

Michelle Harris called and talked with John Gaughan, describing a yellow-orange circular object that was not-so-much streaking downward like a meteor, but more like a "ball."

He called it a "fireball," and John is curious if someone's home surveillance camera picked up on it.

It was around 9:19 p.m. Thursday evening and was in the Eastern sky. You can contact John by emailing him at jgaughan@wjxt.com, or just leave a message in the comments.

