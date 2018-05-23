Jacksonville dries out a tad as we await more tropical rains this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Wednesday (today) may be the best day this week. We will still see showers & storms, but they will be in the afternoon, mainly over inland areas. The chances for rain are the lowest at the beach (20%.) The chances for rain in town are 40%, primarily between 2-7p.m. West of US301 and the chances will be well above 50-50.

Whether or not the system in the Gulf develops, the deep blue-purple represents super moist air heading our way

Thursday starts out partly cloudy, but expect building clouds and then a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s with winds out of the South becoming Easterly around 10 mph.

Friday, expect partly cloudy skies and 50% chances for passing showers and thunderstorms. We will warm up into the mid 80s for the afternoon hours.

The weekend could be very wet, once again we play the game of waiting on the tropics..

Watching the tropics: No changes to the morning forecast. A developing low pressure area may become tropical or subtropical late this week. Chance of formation Zero percent in the next 48 hours, 50 percent over the next 5 days. The National Hurricane Center, much like the Euro model takes aim at the central or eastern Gulf of Mexico.

10-Day Forecast

Hourly forecast:

6 a.m. 72 - 20% Partly Cloudy

8 a.m. 74 - 20% Partly Cloudy

10 a.m. 78 - 30% Partly Cloudy

12 p.m. 82 - 40% Partly Cloudy

Sunrise: 6:28 a.m.

Sunrise: 8:17 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.