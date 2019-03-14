Jacksonville enjoying its warmest weather until the end of March?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville's weather will truly be hitting the "sweet spot" for The Players Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, it will be all down hill after that as temperatures will average below normal for the next few weeks. Maybe all the way until the end of March (17 more days.) Yes, that seems like a stretch and during that stretch we may see a few afternoons well into the 80s, but it is unlikely they will be as delightful as the next two days.

Sunscreen and Sunglasses

Thursday starts out pleasantly cool in the upper 50s and low 60s. Expect mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon temperatures topping out in the upper 70s. Inland locations along I-75 will see afternoon highs in the 80s, with slightly cooler temperatures along area beaches (including The Players.) Winds will be onshore, out of the southeast between 8-14 mph.

Today (Thursday)

Friday starts out in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies. Yet, skies will see an increase in clouds during the afternoon and evening hours. Downtown Jacksonville may just touch 85° before the clouds and cooler sea breeze brings in cooler evening temperatures. Winds will be Southerly 8-15 mph and have an offshore component to them in Florida counties. Why does that matter? It means warmer temperatures all the way to Florida beaches.

Friday too, will be the best two days of the next 10 days.

Rain/showers/cooler conditions return to Jacksonville this weekend

There's good and bad news for the weekend forecast! The bad news, we will see some showers. The good news, most of the rain will be Saturday morning, and then we should dry out Saturday afternoon. Much of your weekend activities will be salvageable with this timing!

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers moving through ahead of a cold front. We will see 40% chances for showers primarily before 10a.m. We will also see cooler temperatures, only topping out in the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday has greater uncertainty, forecast models will become more clear as we get closer to Saturday. For now, expect cooler, cloudy and possible showers. Temperatures will be cool, starting out in the low 50s and only warming into the mid 60s.

Nor'easter possible for Wednesday.

Unusually southern low pressure will begin to develop off the Florida coast starting on Monday, by Wednesday it should reach max strength just east of Jacksonville. The impact will be increasing winds, rains, chilly temperatures along with high surf, coastal flooding and beach erosion.

No fun.

The Players this week and a nor'easter next Wednesday

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.